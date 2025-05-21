Member of Irish Hip-Hop Group Charged With Terror Offense

A member of the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap has been charged by British police with a terrorism offense after allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag at a London concert. Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara, is accused of displaying the flag in support of a banned organization during a performance at the Kentish Town Forum on Nov. 21, 2024, the AP reports. London's Metropolitan Police said he's to appear in court on June 18. Authorities are also reviewing another incident involving a 2023 Kneecap concert.

Kneecap, a Belfast-based trio, is known for its Irish-language lyrics—along with strong language, drug references, and political commentary. Videos—including one in which the band allegedly shouted "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah"—emerged last month after the band criticized Israel's conduct in the Gaza war at the Coachella festival last month and got the crowd to chant "Free, Free Palestine," CNN reports. Kneecap members have said that they do not support Hamas or Hezbollah and that the videos were taken "out of context." Numerous Kneecap gigs have been canceled over the outcry, but the trio is still scheduled to play a festival in London on Friday, reports the BBC. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)