Trump Sending Troops to 'War-Ravaged' Portland

President claims it's partly to protect ICE facilities from 'domestic terrorists,' 'antifa'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 27, 2025 11:00 AM CDT
Customs and Border Protection agents detain a man outside an ICE building during a protest in Portland, Oregon, on June 14.   (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

President Trump said on Saturday that he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle "domestic terrorists" as he expands his controversial deployments to more American cities. He made the announcement on social media, writing that he was directing the Department of Defense to "provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland," at the request of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem, per the AP. "I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary," Trump wrote.

Trump said the decision was necessary to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he described as "under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists." Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Republican president has escalated his efforts to confront what he calls the "radical left," which he blames for the country's problems with political violence.

Earlier in September, Trump had described living in Portland as "like living in hell" and said he was considering sending in federal troops, as he has recently threatened to do to combat crime in other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore. He deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles over the summer and as part of his law enforcement takeover in the District of Columbia. In Tennessee, meanwhile, Memphis has been bracing for an influx of National Guard troops, and on Friday, Republican Gov. Bill Lee said they'll be part of a surge of resources to fight crime in the city.

