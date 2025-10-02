Sports  | 
NFL to Get Into Flag Football

LA Olympics will include games for the first time
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 2, 2025 4:40 PM CDT
NFL Plans to Launch Men's, Women's Flag Football Leagues
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the sideline during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 21 in Santa Clara, Calif.   (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)

The NFL plans to launch women's and men's professional flag football leagues, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday, in line with the league priority of trying to attract young fans, male and female. The timeline he outlined would see the leagues created ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which will feature flag football for the first time. "The demand is there. We're seeing colleges in the states and universities internationally also that want to make it a part of their program," Goodell said at the Leaders in Sport conference at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The league sponsors youth flag football around the US for boys and girls ages 4 to 17, per Yahoo Sports. "If you set that structure up where there's youth leagues, going into high school, into college and then professional, I think you can develop a system of scale," Goodell said. "That's an important infrastructure that we need to create." The NFL's first youth flag football initiative was launched in the early 1990s and included an official camp held in 1994 at the Patriots' Foxboro Stadium.

