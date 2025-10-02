NFL to Get Into Flag Football

The NFL plans to launch women's and men's professional flag football leagues, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday, in line with the league priority of trying to attract young fans, male and female. The timeline he outlined would see the leagues created ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which will feature flag football for the first time. "The demand is there. We're seeing colleges in the states and universities internationally also that want to make it a part of their program," Goodell said at the Leaders in Sport conference at Twickenham Stadium in London.