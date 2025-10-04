TikTok Search Prompts Expose Teens to Adult Content: Report

A new investigation claims that TikTok's search algorithms have been steering 13-year-old users toward explicit content, even when using the app's "restricted mode," which is designed to filter out inappropriate material, per CNN . The watchdog group Global Witness set up seven accounts in the UK, all posing as 13-year-olds, using fake dates of birth, per the BBC , which notes they "were not asked to provide any other information to confirm their identities." The group found that three were given sexualized search suggestions immediately upon using the search bar. All seven encountered pornographic material within a few clicks.

The report lands during ongoing debates in the UK and US about how to safeguard children online, and as TikTok faces lawsuits alleging its platform harms young users. In response, TikTok stated it's "fully committed" to a safe, age-appropriate environment and highlighted more than 50 teen-focused safety features. The company also said it quickly took down content flagged by Global Witness and improved its search suggestions, adding that it removes 9 out of 10 violating videos before they're even viewed.

TikTok, which bans sexual content and significant nudity involving minors, reported that about 30% of its content removals in early 2025 involved mature themes. The platform says it deletes around 6 million underage accounts worldwide each month using a mix of technology and staff reviews. The findings, coming shortly after the UK's new Online Safety Act rules went into effect over the summer, may amount to a breach of those laws, according to a media lawyer quoted in the report. TikTok didn't respond to that specific allegation.

While TikTok points to ongoing safety updates—like disabling late-night notifications for minors and introducing meditation features—critics note that tech companies, including YouTube and Instagram, are all under growing scrutiny to prevent minors from accessing harmful content. The UK's new rules require platforms to implement stricter age checks, but some critics warn these could threaten users' privacy.