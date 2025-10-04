Huge Marches Protest Gaza Attacks, Intercepted Aid

Hundreds of thousands of Italians and Spaniards marched in Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid on Saturday against Israel's military campaign in Gaza in a massive show of growing anger over the two-year-old war. The protests in Spain had been planned for weeks, while demonstrations in Rome and Lisbon followed widespread anger after the Israeli interception of a humanitarian aid flotilla that had set sail from Barcelona in a bid to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory, the AP reports. Rome's police said 250,000 people turned out, while organizers said 1 million attended, for a second straight day of Italian demonstrations.