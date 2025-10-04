Bad Bunny Is Set to Make Super Bowl History

Super Bowl halftime shows usually last 15 minutes, but this year's set promises to stretch far beyond NFL history. With Latin superstar Bad Bunny slated to headline the show during Super Bowl LX, Rolling Stone reports it'll be the first time the high-profile mini-concert will be performed entirely in Spanish. Of course, Bad Bunny won't be the first Latin musician to step on the stage: Gloria Estefan, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez paved that road, with Shakira even bringing him out for a quick cameo during her 2020 performance. But it could be the first time there's not a single lyric in English. When the news dropped, the star released a statement in Spanish that translates to: "Go and tell your grandma that we're going to be the Super Bowl halftime show performer."

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has built a career by being uncompromisingly authentic to his culture—he's seven albums deep with zero English-language songs. One of the most streamed artists on Spotify, he's refused to bend on even the biggest stages, like his televised performance at the Grammys in 2023. During that show, subtitles continuously displayed things like "singing non-English." And his convictions have also shaped his career decisions: Just last month, he revealed he opted not to tour his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos in the US out of concern that fans could be targeted by ICE. "There was the issue of—like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]," he told i-D. But as soon as the Super Bowl announcement dropped, he dryly echoed those past concerns on X: "After speaking with my team, I think I'll do just one show in the United States."

That history has already set off a cultural firestorm. Forbes reports that right-wing commentators are criticizing the NFL for spotlighting an artist who has been outspoken about immigration and ICE enforcement, accusing the league of politicizing its biggest broadcast. But supporters counter that the backlash proves just how significant the moment is at this moment in time, with a Spanish-only halftime show redefining what representation looks like on America's biggest stage. Or, as Bad Bunny himself put it: "This is for the people who believe in me."



In addition, Bad Bunny is hosting this weekend's Saturday Night Live season premiere, per the AP.