Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed

NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez is hospitalized in Indianapolis after being stabbed during an altercation early Saturday, said police, who announced later in the day that they had arrested him. Authorities described the case as an isolated altercation just after midnight between Sanchez and another man, People reports, not a random attack. Sanchez, who was a quarterback in the league for 10 seasons, was reported to be stable. The other man also was injured, reportedly suffering lacerations.

"Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful injury of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors," the police statement said, per CBS Sports. "All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought." Whether to charge Sanchez will be up to prosecutors, police said. The confrontation took place in the Wholesale District, a downtown nightlife area next to the Indiana statehouse, per the AP. Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Raiders-Colts game on Sunday for Fox Sports. He played for USC before his NFL career, from which he retired in 2019. Sanchez also has worked as an analyst for ABC and ESPN.