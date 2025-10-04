Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed

Indianapolis police say it wasn't a random attack
Posted Oct 4, 2025 3:04 PM CDT
Updated Oct 4, 2025 5:53 PM CDT
Mark Sanchez Hospitalized After Stabbing
In this Jan. 1, 2009, file photo, Southern California quarterback Mark Sanchez holds up the trophy as he celebrates with teammates Kaluka Maiava, left, and Damian Williams after USC beat Penn State 38-24 in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif.   (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez is hospitalized in Indianapolis after being stabbed during an altercation early Saturday, said police, who announced later in the day that they had arrested him. Authorities described the case as an isolated altercation just after midnight between Sanchez and another man, People reports, not a random attack. Sanchez, who was a quarterback in the league for 10 seasons, was reported to be stable. The other man also was injured, reportedly suffering lacerations.

"Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful injury of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors," the police statement said, per CBS Sports. "All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought." Whether to charge Sanchez will be up to prosecutors, police said. The confrontation took place in the Wholesale District, a downtown nightlife area next to the Indiana statehouse, per the AP. Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Raiders-Colts game on Sunday for Fox Sports. He played for USC before his NFL career, from which he retired in 2019. Sanchez also has worked as an analyst for ABC and ESPN.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X