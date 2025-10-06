Teens Arrested as 'Vehicle Takeover' Turns Fiery in Boston

A chaotic scene erupted in Boston's South End early Sunday when a crowd of more than 100 people allegedly attacked police cruisers with fireworks and debris, leading to the arrest of two Rhode Island teenagers. According to police, the crowd was participating in a so-called "vehicle takeover" just after 2am, blocking an intersection and turning violent when officers arrived, NBC News reports. The crowd allegedly hurled fireworks, traffic cones, poles, and other items at marked police cruisers. At least one cruiser suffered extensive damage after being repeatedly hit with fireworks and catching fire, requiring intervention from the Boston Fire Department.

Police say such "takeovers" are large gatherings in which cars and pedestrians occupy roadways for activities like burnouts and illegal street racing. The confrontation escalated when some individuals jumped on the hood of a cruiser, while others used objects to strike the vehicles. Officers arrested two suspects, aged 18 and 19, who they say were both seen actively attacking a cruiser—one allegedly throwing objects, the other using an orange pole to strike the vehicle.

Both teens now face charges that include assault and battery of a police officer, destruction of property, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Their arraignment is expected in Roxbury District Court. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu condemned the incident, promising that those responsible will face "serious consequences" and emphasizing that such disruptions are not welcome in the city. She assured the public that authorities intend to prosecute those involved and hold them accountable for the night's disorder. A similar incident also took place in the Boston suburb of Randolph, Boston.com reports, but no arrests were reported there.