Details Emerge About Mark Sanchez Stabbing

The good news for former NFL quarterback and current broadcast analyst Mark Sanchez is that he's out of the hospital after being stabbed . The bad news is that he still faces serious legal trouble following a confrontation with a 69-year-old truck driver about 12:30am Sunday in downtown Indianapolis, reports TMZ . Sanchez—who had been in town to call the Colts game for Fox Sports—faces misdemeanor charges of battery, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle. Sanchez posted bond and is due in court on Tuesday.

After looking at surveillance video, authorities say Sanchez confronted the older man in the loading dock area of a local hotel, at one point entering the man's box truck, reports NBC News. The men were seen arguing before the physical confrontation began, per Fox59. The driver, who ended up with a laceration to his cheek, says Sanchez told him that he shouldn't have been at the loading dock.

"What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. Authorities say the driver, identified in court documents only as PT, sprayed Sanchez with pepper spray after the former NFL player began shoving him. He says he pulled his knife after Sanchez shook off the effects of the spray and came at him again.