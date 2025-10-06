Gisèle Pelicot Is Back in Court—to Applause

Less than a year after the landmark verdict in a drugging and rape trial that shook France and turned Gisèle Pelicot into a global icon, she was greeted with applause Monday as she arrived at a courthouse for the appeal of a man challenging his conviction. Husamettin Dogan, sentenced to nine years in prison last December, denies he intended to rape Pelicot, reports the AP . He argues that he was deceived by Dominique Pelicot, Gisèle Pelicot's ex-husband, who drugged his wife and offered her to strangers online before filming the assaults.

The 44-year-old construction worker went on trial Monday in Nimes, in southern France, on charges of aggravated rape by administering substances that impair judgment or self-control, an offense carrying up to 20 years in prison. He remains free pending the verdict. Prosecutors had sought 12 years at his first trial, but the court imposed nine. Pelicot entered the courthouse under police escort, smiling as she shook hands with supporters who shouted "Thank you!" and other words of encouragement.

In the original proceedings, Pelicot's ex-husband and 50 other men were convicted of sexually assaulting her between 2011 and 2020. Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while sentences for other defendants ranged from three to 15 years. The trial drew international attention after Gisèle Pelicot opposed a closed hearing, a demand made by several defendants. The court sided with her. The evidence included stomach-churning homemade videos of the abuse that Dominique Pelicot filmed. "I have nothing to be ashamed of. Shame must change sides," she said on the trial's opening day. After the verdict, she declared she had "never regretted that decision" and thanked supporters who gave her the "strength" to return to court each day.

story continues below

Dominique Pelicot admitted his role and did not appeal his 20-year prison sentence, now final. He is expected to testify during the appeals hearing after being implicated by the remaining defendant. Of the 51 convicted men, 17 initially filed appeals. Most of those were withdrawn and only Dogan pursued his appeal. While last year's trial stretched over four months, the retrial is scheduled to last no more than four days, with a verdict expected Thursday.