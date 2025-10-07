Airport Goes Without Air Traffic Controllers for Hours

The Federal Aviation Administration reported staffing strains at several airports on Monday, as the ongoing government shutdown continued to take its toll. The issue was particularly acute at Hollywood Burbank Airport in the Los Angeles area, where no air traffic controllers were slated for the tower during a nearly six-hour stretch, NBC News reports. According to a source familiar with the situation, the lack of controllers led to San Diego's TRACON facility managing air traffic at a much-reduced capacity, almost guaranteeing delays for arrivals and departures.

The staffing gaps weren't isolated to Burbank. Newark Liberty International and Denver International airports also logged air traffic control shortages, per the FAA's online updates. CNN lists more cities that were impacted by air traffic control staffing shortages, including Phoenix, Jacksonville, Chicago, Washington DC, and Indianapolis. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted a "slight tick up" in sick calls among controllers since the shutdown began and federal funding ran dry, though he stressed safety remained the top concern. "If we have additional sick calls, we will reduce the flow consistent with a rate that's safe for the American people," Duffy said.

Air traffic controllers are essential workers, so they must continue working during government shutdowns despite not being paid until the shutdown ends, ABC 7 reports. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said there was already a shortage of air traffic controllers across the US before the shutdown, and pointed out that Monday's situation "is the latest example of how fragile our aviation system is in the midst of a national shortage of these critical safety professionals."