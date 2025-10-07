This Is the Worst American City to Drive In

You'll enjoy a more pleasant commute if there's little traffic, few potholes, and it doesn't cost a small fortune to buy and maintain a vehicle for said commute. Easier said than done in Philadelphia, which WalletHub has deemed the worst city in America to drive in. The site looked at the 100 most populated US cities, using 30 metrics across four main categories: cost of ownership and maintenance (gas, insurance, parking costs, etc.); traffic and infrastructure, including total commute times and the quality of local roads and bridges; safety (think traffic fatality rates and car theft rates); and access to vehicles and maintenance, including the number of auto dealers, gas stations, and mechanics per capita. At the top of WalletHub's list for cities amenable to drivers: Corpus Christi, Texas. Check out the top and bottom 10 overall:



Best Cities

Corpus Christi, Texas Greensboro, North Carolina (No. 1 in "Cost of Ownership & Maintenance" category) Boise, Idaho Scottsdale, Arizona (No. 1 in "Traffic & Infrastructure" category) Laredo, Texas Lubbock, Texas Birmingham, Alabama Plano, Texas Austin, Texas Winston-Salem, North Carolina