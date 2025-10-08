In Long Island Home, an 'Unconscionable' Find

Police on Long Island say they found more than 200 animals—ranging from cats and dogs to chinchillas, flying squirrels, and parrots—living in unhealthy conditions in a cluttered suburban home last week. The Northport house was overrun with animal waste and insects, and many areas were blocked by debris, police said, per the New York Times . On the upper floor, officers say they discovered a 95-year-old woman trapped in her room by piles of belongings, unable to move freely.

Samantha Boyd, 57, who has said she's a state-certified wildlife rehabilitator and veterinary technician, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and endangering a vulnerable elderly person. She has pleaded not guilty. Her partner, Neal Weschler, 61, faces animal cruelty charges as well. The elderly woman, believed to be one Elsie Boyd—who immigrated from England in the 1950s—was removed from the home, though authorities declined to provide further details, citing privacy concerns.

The case came to light after John Di Leonardo, head of Humane Long Island, raised concerns about unlicensed wildlife at the property and reported "red flags" and a hoarder-like environment. He assisted in removing the animals, which included everything from ferrets and ducks to chipmunks, tortoises, and guinea pigs. Many animals were found in poor health, with some requiring euthanasia due to severe infections.

"The level of neglect was unconscionable," says Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina, per a release. Authorities report that Samantha Boyd had no prior infractions on her wildlife rehabilitator license. She'd previously described her passion for rescuing animals and claimed to have saved hundreds. Investigators are continuing to look into the case, which officials describe as an example of animal hoarding. The rescued animals are being placed with various rescue groups, and the Suffolk County DA's office says many of them will be up for adoption soon, per NBC News.