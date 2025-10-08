ChatGPT Evidence Cited in Palisades Fire Arrest

After a 9-month probe into the deadly and highly destructive Palisades fire that tore through Pacific Palisades and Malibu, an arrest. The feds on Wednesday announced the arrest of 29-year-old Uber driver Jonathan Rinderknecht, who prosecutors allege lit the original "Lachman fire" in the wee hours of New Year's Day near the popular Skull Rock Trail after driving through the area in what his passengers say was an agitated state. That first fire, thought to be contained, in reality smoldered underground before reigniting during high winds nearly a week later, exploding into the inferno that consumed 23,400 acres and more than 6,000 homes and buildings.

"We hope his arrest brings some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy," said US Attorney Bill Essayli. The Los Angeles Times details the alleged evidence pointing to Rinderknecht, who moved to Florida after the fire: Per the criminal complaint, prosecutors allege he listened to a French rap song about despair—its music video depicts a trash can being set on fire—nine times in the four days before the blaze. It's thought the fire was started using a lighter taken to vegetation or paper, per the complaint; other possibilities, including fireworks, lightning, power lines, and a cigarette were ruled out.

Authorities allege that after setting the fire, Rinderknecht repeatedly tried to call 911 but had no cell service; the blaze was reported by a resident at 12:17am. Rinderknecht eventually got through to 911, and while on the line, allegedly asked ChatGPT, "Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes." Essayli says he then returned to the trail to watch the fire burn, reports the AP. The complaint depicts his 911 calls and question to ChatGPT as a means of "preserv[ing] evidence of himself trying to assist in the suppression of the fire ... he wanted to create evidence regarding a more innocent explanation for the cause of the fire."

story continues below

Investigators say they also found a ChatGPT-generated image of a burning city on Rinderknecht's devices. Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida on Tuesday and faces charges including malicious destruction by means of a fire. CBS News reports the charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.