Search Continues for Friends After Heli-Skier's Body Found

Seven months after a deadly avalanche swept away three skiers in Alaska, rescue teams have recovered the body of one of the missing men. David Linder, 39; Charles Eppard, 39; and Jeremy Leif, 38, all friends from Minnesota, were heliskiing near Girdwood on March 4 when an avalanche swept them away. Initial rescue efforts were halted due to the depth of the snow, estimated at 40 feet to 100 feet, and the ongoing risk of further avalanches. Officials said the recovered remains have been taken to the state medical examiner's office for identification, CBS News reports.