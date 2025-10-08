Press Association Blasts New Pentagon Restrictions

Facing a deadline next week on whether to sign a statement acknowledging new restrictions on how they do their jobs or risk being thrown out of the Pentagon, journalists who cover the US military appear headed toward a showdown with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Negotiations over changing some of the restrictions "have not been as successful as we had hoped," the Pentagon Press Association said Wednesday.
- The rules limit where reporters can go without an official escort and convey "an unprecedented message of intimidation" for anyone in the Defense Department who might want to speak to a reporter without the approval of Hegseth's team, the association said in a statement.