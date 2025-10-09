Woman Dies After Haunted Mansion Ride

A woman died Monday after taking the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland, according to Anaheim police. Emergency responders were called to the theme park around 6:30pm, where they found the woman, who was in her 60s, unresponsive just after she exited the popular attraction. Disneyland security staff provided CPR until paramedics arrived and transported her to a hospital, but she was later pronounced dead, Fox News reports. The popular attraction quickly reopened as officials emphasized there were no signs of malfunction.

"This appears to be an unfortunate medical episode, and our thoughts go out to the family," police said in a statement. On privacy grounds, authorities are holding back further details, pending a determination of the official cause of death by the Orange County sheriff-coroner. Disneyland confirmed that a guest had required medical attention but declined to comment on the specifics. An investigation has begun. The Haunted Mansion opened in 1969 in New Orleans Square, per KTLA.