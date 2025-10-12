Why Parents of 8th Graders Are Hiring Pricey Consultants

Some parents are shelling out as much as $15,000 for consultants to shepherd their kids through the admissions maze—that's high school admissions, not college. As the Wall Street Journal explains, school choice has boomed nationwide in recent years, fueled by expanded voucher programs. Indeed, the number of students using a voucher (public funds that offset the cost of private education) jumped 25% from 2024 to 2025. "But the systems and admissions are difficult to navigate," it observes, making both public and private admissions an increasingly high-stakes affair for families aiming to land their eighth graders in the right school. How high-stakes? One consultant says parents can be so aggressive that her contract now has a termination provision if profanity is used.