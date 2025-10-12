Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Want Key Charge Dismissed

Lawyers for Luigi Mangione asked a New York federal judge Saturday to dismiss some criminal charges, including the only count for which he could face the death penalty, from a federal indictment brought against him in the December assassination of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the lawyers also said prosecutors should also be prevented from using at trial his statements to law enforcement officers and his backpack where a gun and ammunition were found, reports the AP.