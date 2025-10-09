US Finalizes $20B Argentina Currency Swap

The US directly purchased Argentine pesos on Thursday and finalized a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina's central bank, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a social media post. The intent is to provide assistance during the Latin American country's economic turmoil. The Treasury "is prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets," Bessent said in a post on X, adding that the Treasury Department conducted four days of meetings with Argentinian Finance Minister Luis Caputo in Washington, DC, to come up with the deal. Bessent didn't say how many pesos the US had bought, CNN reports.

The credit swap will provide Argentina with US dollars in return for pesos until they are swapped back, and the government could lose money if the exchange rate worsens, Politico reports. Bessent has insisted that the credit swap is not a bailout. Last month, President Trump said he didn't think President Javier Milei's government needed a bailout but said Bessent was working to help the country get "good debt and all of the things that you need to make Argentina great again." US farmers and Democratic lawmakers have criticized the deal as a bailout of a country that has benefited from sales of soybeans to China, to the detriment of American farmers, the AP reports.

Critics contend that the planned intervention is a way to reward a personal friend of Trump's who is facing critical midterm elections later this month. Milei has been scrambling to avoid a currency devaluation, which would increase inflation ahead of the Oct. 26 vote, but "the more the government has to do to prop up the peso, the more apparent it becomes that the current exchange rate is unsustainable," according to Bloomberg.