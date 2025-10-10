Tennis Star Asks: 'You Want a Player to Die on Court?'

Tennis stars are finding the extreme heat and humidity during a late-season swing through China so brutal that one paused to ask the chair umpire a question: "Do you want a player to die on court?" Holger Rune, who's ranked No. 11 in the world, was being treated during a medical timeout at the Shanghai Masters at the time. There was good reason to ask. Temperatures in the 90s and humidity higher than 80% were punishing players, the Wall Street Journal reports. Novak Djokovic vomited during a match, Jannik Sinner was forced to retire in pain, and Alex De Minaur said he's burning through four pairs of sneakers per match.

Women are dealing with similar conditions at the Wuhan Open, where players are limping through matches. Emma Raducanu and Jelena Ostapenko retired in hot, humid conditions, per the Guardian. The relentless touring schedule is part of the problem. Players argue that the 11-month season with little downtime leaves them vulnerable to injury and exhaustion, especially as climate extremes become the norm. Iga Swiatek said she hopes schedules are changed to "let girls compete, rather than just die on the court." Grand Slam events and the WTA allow for extended breaks or suspensions when the temperature soars; the ATP said it's considering the issue.

Sinner's distress in high humidity on Shanghai's stadium court was obvious, per the Guardian. He retired after 2½ hours—spending the last 20 minutes against Tallon Griekspoor cramping, panting, and in considerable pain. The 24-year-old eventually hobbled to his chair, using his racket as a crutch. Terence Atmane posted that before retiring, per the BBC, he "felt my entire body shaking and I was suffocating after every point." When Rune asked his not-so-rhetorical question of an ATP supervisor in Shanghai, he also wondered with the ATP doesn't have a heat rule. Gerry Armstrong answered, "I don't know, it's a good question."