US | Tennessee It's 'Hell.' What We Know About Tennessee Plant Explosion At least 18 feared dead after blast at Accurate Energetic Systems munitions facility By John Johnson Posted Oct 11, 2025 6:57 AM CDT Copied Residents attend a vigil honoring the victims of a blast at an explosives plant owned by Accurate Energetic Systems on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Centerville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Obed Lamy) See 5 more photos One day after a massive blast at a Tennessee plant that makes explosives and demolition charges, the search continues for at least 18 missing people. The details: Explosion: It occurred about 7:45am Friday at a plant owned by Accurate Energetic Systems in a rural area of central Tennessee about 60 miles southwest of Nashville, per the Tennessean. One entire building was destroyed at the 1,300-acre facility, which straddles Hickman and Humphries counties. Casualties: Authorities have said people were killed, but haven't specified how many. As of Saturday morning, at least 18 people were unaccounted for, reports CNN. Three were treated for injuries, and one of them remained hospitalized. "What we need right now is we need our communities to come together and understand that we've lost a lot of people," said Sheriff Chris Davis of Humphreys County. He described the situation as "hell." Authorities were using cell phone records to help determine who was inside the building that exploded. Cause: It remains unclear what caused the blast, and the investigation could take days. A 2014 explosion on AES property killed one and injured three. In that case, a construction worker was using a drill not meant for use near gunpowder, per the Tennessean. Company: AES makes dynamite and other types of explosives used in military weaponry, including RDX, which is used in C-4 explosive blocks, per the New York Times. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, coworkers, and community members affected by this incident," said a company statement. Powerful: The explosion could be felt for miles around. "I thought the house had collapsed with me inside of it," nearby resident Gentry Strover tells the AP. Closer to the plant, charred debris and vehicles were strewn about. Read These Next White House isn't happy about the pick for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump's public plea to Bondi was reportedly meant to be private. It started with failure to say 'thank you,' ended with murder. Man who started Ukraine war criticizes Peace Prize committee. See 5 more photos Report an error