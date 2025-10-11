Far-Right Activist: Antifa's Roots Go Back to Nazi Era

Amid the federal government's attempted military crackdown on protests in cities including Portland and Chicago, President Trump convened a roundtable at the White House Wednesday featuring administration officials and several prominent far-right commentators to spotlight the administration's efforts against antifa, the Hill reports. Attendees included Nick Sortor—recently arrested at a Portland ICE protest after an alleged altercation with demonstrators, NBC News reports—conservative journalist Andy Ngo, commentator Jack Posobiec, and former reporter Brandi Kruse, all of whom have focused on the antifa movement. Some of the comments getting attention: