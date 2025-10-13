John Bolton May Be Next to Face Charges

Former national security adviser John Bolton, who has become a frequent critic of President Trump since leaving the White House, is expected to become the next of the president's enemies to face federal charges, according to two federal officials who spoke to NBC News . The possible indictment—reported to be forthcoming from the US Attorney's Office in Maryland as soon as this week—stems from an investigation into Bolton's handling of classified records. FBI searches of his Maryland home and Washington, DC, office last August were reportedly tied to concerns about national security and the unauthorized retention or potential leaking of sensitive materials. Search warrants referenced possible violations of the Espionage Act, including improper possession and sharing of classified national defense information.

According to a source, the investigation began during the Biden administration, but much of the basis for the search warrant traces back to intelligence provided to Trump's FBI director, Kash Patel, by CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Bolton's attorney, Abbe Lowell, has maintained that any classified documents in question were legacy materials from Bolton's earlier government service and that all appropriate protocols were followed. A source tells CNN federal prosecutors met over the weekend to finalize details of the indictment.

If indicted, Bolton would be the third prominent Trump critic to face charges in recent months, following former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both have pleaded not guilty or denied wrongdoing. Those indictments came soon after Trump publicly demanded Attorney General Pam Bondi go after them in a message he apparently thought was private. Sources tell the Washington Post federal prosecutors across the US are investigating a number of Trump enemies for possible indictments, including Bolton, Sen. Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, former CIA Director John Brennan, Georgia's Fulton County DA Fani Willis, and FBI officials who served under then-Director Christopher Wray.