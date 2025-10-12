For One Family, Historic Final Is Win-Win

The finalists' family tie was just one factor that set the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday apart. Ranked outside the world's top 200 and only in the tournament thanks to last-minute withdrawals, Valentin Vacherot stunned his cousin Arthur Rinderknech and the tennis world to claim a historic first ATP title, the BBC reports. The 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory earned Vacherot about $1 million, more than doubling his career total. Afterward, he wrote on a courtside camera, "Grandma and Grandpa would be proud."

The 26-year-old became, at No. 204, the lowest-ranked player to win an ATP Masters 1,000 event since the series began in 1990 and the first champion ever from Monaco, per the AP. Vacherot had previously won just one ATP Tour-level match. His path to the title in the tournament included victories over higher-ranked opponents such as world No. 11 Holger Rune and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. Vacherot and Rinderknech played together at Texas A&M and had only faced off at junior and collegiate levels. Sunday's final was the first men's tour singles title match between family members since the McEnroe brothers met in 1991.

Rinderknech started the match, played in hot and humid conditions, strong but then required a medical timeout for a back problem. Vacherot recovered from a set down and maintained his momentum after that, taking match point with a forehand down the line. Both players battled tears during the post-match ceremony. "I tried to put it to one side that it's my cousin, the guy that I've been growing up with," Vacherot said. He added: "I think there are two winners today. One family that won and I think for the sport of tennis, the story is unreal." Rinderknech, of France, told him: "Valentin, you gave everything. I am so happy for you. Two cousins are stronger than one."