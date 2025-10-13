World | President Trump In Speech, Trump Ad-Libs a Plea for Netanyahu 'Why don't you give him a pardon,' Trump says to Israel's president By John Johnson Posted Oct 13, 2025 8:03 AM CDT Copied President Trump addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, next to Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) President Trump didn't always stick to the script in his speech Monday to the Israeli parliament, and one of the more notable ad-libs came in regard to the long-running corruption investigation of Benjamin Netanyahu. "Hey, I have an idea," Trump said, turning to Israeli President Isaac Herzog. "Why don't you give him a pardon?" And in a reference to the gifts the prime minister allegedly received, Trump added, "Cigars and champagne, who the hell cares about this?" per Axios. Watch the moment here, via NBC News. The Times of Israel reports the surprise remark was met with "murmurs and crosstalk, as well as applause." Trump has previously criticized the investigation of Netanyahu as a "ridiculous Witch Hunt" on social media, notes the Israeli outlet. Read These Next JD Vance can't possibly be happy about how this interview went. Two dozen shot at St. Helena Island bar. 'Bluetoothing' is spreading HIV around the globe. Couples are using AI to argue, vent, and even divorce. Report an error