In Speech, Trump Ad-Libs a Plea for Netanyahu

President Trump didn't always stick to the script in his speech Monday to the Israeli parliament, and one of the more notable ad-libs came in regard to the long-running corruption investigation of Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Hey, I have an idea," Trump said, turning to Israeli President Isaac Herzog. "Why don't you give him a pardon?" And in a reference to the gifts the prime minister allegedly received, Trump added, "Cigars and champagne, who the hell cares about this?" per Axios.

Watch the moment here, via NBC News.