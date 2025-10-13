After 55 Years, Dr. Demento Signs Off

Dr. Demento has spun his final track. The famed radio host known for his offbeat taste—and for helping make "Weird Al" Yankovic famous—has wrapped up a 55-year career with the final broadcast of The Dr. Demento Show, reports the AV Club. Barret Hansen, the 84-year-old Minneapolis native behind the persona, first took "demented" music to the airwaves in 1970, starting at KPPC in Pasadena. Over the decades, Hansen championed novelty and comedy records, introducing listeners to everything from obscure musical oddities to early tracks by Yankovic.