Plane Refueling Goes Badly Wrong

An airport worker's attempt to refuel an American Eagle plane at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport went badly wrong, but it could have been much worse: The Independent reports that nobody was injured when the worker apparently lost control of the hose, which spewed flammable jet fuel all over the plane and the tarmac. Video posted on Instagram shows the hose whipping around wildly before the worker is able to shut down the system, TMZ reports.
American Airlines confirmed to the New York Post that the incident happened Saturday at a gate in the airport's Terminal E. "We are looking into the incident with DFW Airport and the airport's fueling contractor, Menzies, and worked together on the cleanup per procedure," the airline said in a statement. "On the bright side, that ramp's never looked so clean or so moisturized," quips Gary Leff at the View From the Wing blog.