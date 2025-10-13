Taylor Swift Wasn't Only Celeb Cheering on Travis Kelce

The Kelce family suite had a bit more star power than usual for Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Yes, Taylor Swift was present at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on fiance Travis Kelce. But seated next to her was WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark, reports USA Today. Clark, a native of Iowa, has long been a diehard fan of the team. And as Page Six notes, she is also a self-professed Swiftie. (See a quick video clip here.)