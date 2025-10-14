NATO Chief Mocks Russia's 'Limping' Sub

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte quipped Monday that Russia's submarine fleet looks less like a scene from The Hunt for Red October and "more like the hunt for the nearest mechanic" following reports that the Kilo-class Novorossiysk had surfaced off France and appeared to be in trouble. UK forces tracked the submarine, previously deployed in the Mediterranean, and a support tug for three days last week as they passed through the English Channel and into the North Sea, per the BBC. The Dutch navy then took over escort duties, reporting that the sub was under tow.