Pennsylvania Man Admits Attack on Governor's Mansion

A man who scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, eluded police, and used beer bottles filled with gasoline to ignite the occupied Pennsylvania governor's mansion pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges. Cody Balmer, 38, also entered pleas to terrorism, 22 counts of arson, aggravated arson, burglary, aggravated assault of Gov. Josh Shapiro, 21 counts of reckless endangerment, and loitering in the April 13 attack that did millions of dollars in damage to the state-owned brick building, per the AP . Under a plea deal, Balmer was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Shapiro and members of his family had to be awakened and evacuated, but no one was injured. The multiple arson and endangerment charges reflected the number of people in the residence at the time, including the governor's family, guests, and state troopers. The fire was set hours after they celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover with a Seder in the residence. Prosecutors played video clips that showed Molotov cocktails going off and a figure inside and outside the residence. Judge Deborah Curcillo called the video "horrific" and "very frightening."

Balmer told police he planned to beat Shapiro with a small sledgehammer if he had encountered him after breaking into the building, according to court documents. Balmer turned himself in the next afternoon, but he declined to explain his motive. Shapiro's Jewish faith and the attack during the Passover weekend raised questions about Balmer's motivation, but Balmer told the AP in a May letter from jail that had not been a factor in his decision. "He can be Jewish, Muslim, or a purple people eater for all I care and as long as he leaves me and mine alone," Balmer wrote.