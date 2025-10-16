One of the Biggest Airlifts in Alaska History Is Underway

One of the most significant airlifts in Alaska history got underway this week to move hundreds of people from coastal villages ravaged by high surf and strong winds from the remnants of Typhoon Halong last weekend, officials said. The storm brought record water levels to two low-lying communities and washed away homes—some with people inside. At least one person was killed and two are missing. Makeshift shelters were quickly established and swelled to about 1,500 people, an extraordinary number in a sparsely populated region where communities are reachable by air or water, the AP reports.