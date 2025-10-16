Paris Jackson Is a Wealthy Woman Thanks to Dad's Estate

"Few have benefited more from the Executors' business judgment than Petitioner herself, who has received roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits," the court filing reads. "She would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an estate like this one in July 2009."

A legal fight launched by Paris Jackson inadvertently revealed how much money she has received from her late father's estate: $65 million. As the New York Post explains, the figure was revealed by estate executors who were responding to her allegations that they were doing a lousy job of managing money:

The executors credited their business decisions with transforming Michael Jackson's estate from one mired in debt at the time of his death in 2009 into a $2 billion powerhouse in the music industry. The 27-year-old Paris is Michael Jackson's only daughter; sons Prince, 28, and Bigi, 23, are also beneficiaries of the estate. Among other things, Paris complained earlier this year of what she considered excessive "gifts" and "gratuities," totaling $625,000, paid to three law firms that she said were already generously paid, per People.

The court battle plays out as the estate continues to contend with other legal challenges, including a $400 million lawsuit filed by sexual abuse accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck.