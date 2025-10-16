Paris Jackson Is a Wealthy Woman Thanks to Dad's Estate

A legal fight launched by Paris Jackson inadvertently revealed how much money she has received from her late father's estate: $65 million. As the New York Post explains, the figure was revealed by estate executors who were responding to her allegations that they were doing a lousy job of managing money:
-
"Few have benefited more from the Executors' business judgment than Petitioner herself, who has received roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits," the court filing reads. "She would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an estate like this one in July 2009."
The executors credited their business decisions with transforming Michael Jackson's estate from one mired in debt at the time of his death in 2009 into a $2 billion powerhouse in the music industry. The 27-year-old Paris is Michael Jackson's only daughter; sons Prince, 28, and Bigi, 23, are also beneficiaries of the estate. Among other things, Paris complained earlier this year of what she considered excessive "gifts" and "gratuities," totaling $625,000, paid to three law firms that she said were already generously paid, per People.
The court battle plays out as the estate continues to contend with other legal challenges, including a $400 million lawsuit filed by sexual abuse accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck.