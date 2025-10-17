Thousands of Truckers Are Off the Road After English Tests

Thousands of truck drivers across the US are no longer behind the wheel after failing English proficiency tests started by the Trump administration. A Washington Post analysis of federal data around 6,000 truckers have been barred from driving so far for not passing the roadside tests, which were implemented in May by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in the name of safety. The administration argues that drivers must be able to read road signs and communicate with law enforcement. Analysts point out that there is no data that shows a correlation between accidents involving commercial truck drivers and the truckers' proficiency in English.

Most of the accidents are caused by fatigue or impairment, industry leaders and advocates say, not language barriers. Some worry the rule could disproportionately impact Latino drivers, who make up over 15% of the workforce, and older drivers who may struggle to adapt. Criticism has involved the subjectivity of the tests, which is administered by officers, and lack of transparency about what is required; the Transportation Department has not released the questions being asked, or samples. Trucking schools are scrambling to prepare students, while companies are offering English classes. Industry concerns also revolve around possible driver shortages and effects on the supply chain.

Duffy announced this week that he's withholding more than $40 million in highway safety funding from California for not enforcing the rule, saying it's "the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement." A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom countered that California has a lower crash rate among commercial truck drivers than the national average, per the Hill. The enforcement began with an executive order signed by President Trump. A 28-year-old driver who was born in California but grew up in Mexico said there the industry includes many Latino drivers who may have difficulty getting their English up to the standard. "There are a lot of older drivers that have been trucking a long time who are probably going to lose their job," David Sanchez said.