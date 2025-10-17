Zelensky Doesn't Get Far With Trump on Tomahawks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed for new weapons that can reach deep into Russia at the White House on Friday, but President Trump sounded cool to the idea after sounding like it was at the White House on Friday. Trump, who had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, said he'd prefer the war sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine just end, per the New York Times . Trump left for Florida after their meeting, but Zelensky took questions from reporters. Acknowledging the lack of headway on obtaining the long-range missiles, per the BBC , Zelensky said: "This is the position of the Americans for today but nobody cancelled this topic. We have to work on it more."

An adviser to Putin said Friday that Trump was warned in their call that providing the missiles to Ukraine would damage US relations with Russia without affecting the war, per the Washington Post. "I would much rather have them not need Tomahawks. I would much rather have the war be over," Trump said at midday during Zelensky's visit. "We want Tomahawks also. We don't want to be giving away things that we need to protect our country." Trump has a meeting planned with Putin, and he said Zelensky probably would not be invited, per the AP.

As a reason, Trump said there's "bad blood" between Putin and Zelensky. "These two leaders do not like each other and we want to make it comfortable for everybody." Asked after the meeting whether he hates Putin, Zelensky said the Russian president wants to kill his people, per the BBC. "It's not about feelings ... they attacked us—and it's the enemy ... certainly, we hate the enemy," he said, speaking in Ukrainian.