Longform | Immigration and Customs Enforcement US Citizens Keep Getting Busted in Immigration Raids ProPublica documents 170 such detentions so far By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Oct 17, 2025 7:32 AM CDT Copied Pedestrians chant, "ICE go home!" as federal immigration agents stand on North Clark Street near West Oak Street in the River North neighborhood, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) A ProPublica investigation finds that US immigration agents have detained more than 170 American citizens in the first nine months of President Trump's second term. The federal government does not officially track these incidents, so the outlet compiled the tally from lawsuits, court records, and media reports, adding that the total is likely an undercount. Details: "Americans have been dragged, tackled, beaten, tased and shot by immigration agents," writes Nicole Foy. "They've had their necks kneeled on. They've been held outside in the rain while in their underwear. At least three citizens were pregnant when agents detained them. One of those women had already had the door of her home blown off while Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem watched." Many of those detained were Latino, and nearly 20 were children, two of whom had cancer. The Supreme Court recently upheld the use of race as a factor in immigration enforcement, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh assuring that citizens would be released if mistakenly detained. However, the three liberal justices dissented, warning that citizens could be swept up based on their appearance, accent, or line of work. The report details individual cases. One man, George Retes, a US military veteran, was detained for three days without access to a lawyer. Another, Leonardo Garcia Venegas, was detained twice at Alabama construction sites even after showing a REAL ID and repeatedly stating his citizenship. The Department of Homeland Security said agents do not racially profile or go after Americans. "We don't arrest US citizens for immigration enforcement," wrote spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin in response to questions. Legal experts and civil rights advocates argue that these sweeps violate constitutional rights and that mechanisms for accountability are limited. Read the full story.