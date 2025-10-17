US Citizens Keep Getting Busted in Immigration Raids

A ProPublica investigation finds that US immigration agents have detained more than 170 American citizens in the first nine months of President Trump's second term. The federal government does not officially track these incidents, so the outlet compiled the tally from lawsuits, court records, and media reports, adding that the total is likely an undercount. Details:

"Americans have been dragged, tackled, beaten, tased and shot by immigration agents," writes Nicole Foy. "They've had their necks kneeled on. They've been held outside in the rain while in their underwear. At least three citizens were pregnant when agents detained them. One of those women had already had the door of her home blown off while Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem watched."