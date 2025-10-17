Cops: Car Thief Returns Car After Spotting Baby Inside

A car thief in Florida made an unexpected U-turn after discovering a baby in the back seat, returning the stolen vehicle just moments after driving off from a gas station, police say. The incident took place at a Sunoco gas station in Cocoa, Brevard County, where the car's owner had left her 1-year-old child in the vehicle while she went inside, WKMG reports. According to a newly released 911 call, the woman watched in shock as her Toyota Camry was driven away—only for the thief to reverse course almost immediately upon spotting the child. "He literally about left with my child when I ran into the gas station. He tried to steal my car," the woman told dispatchers, describing the suspect in detail.

She reported that the man was "walking around saying, 'I never would have taken it'" had he known about the baby. The suspect, 53-year-old William Mullis, left on foot. He was soon taken into custody by deputies and is facing charges of grand theft auto and kidnapping. "I'm sure this is a parent's worst nightmare," Brevard County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Tod Goodyear says, per WESH. "In this case, she's very lucky that this guy saw there was a child in the back seat, got a case of remorse and decided to drive back and give her her car back with her child in it."

Goodyear says the child was only unattended for a short period of time and the mother is not facing any charges. "I have three kids. I have four grandkids, and it's a pain to take the kids out of the car when you're going in for just a short period of time," he says. "But this kind of reinforces you never know what's gonna happen. You never know who's watching you."