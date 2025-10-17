Cops: 9-Year-Old Girl Not Seen in a Year

Authorities in Santa Barbara launch search for Melodee Buzzard
Posted Oct 17, 2025 12:13 PM CDT
Cops: 9-Year-Old Girl Not Seen in a Year
Melodee Buzzard.   (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

California authorities are searching for a 9-year-old girl they say has not been seen in a year. The search for Melodee Buzzard began on Tuesday when a school official reported her "prolonged absence," according to a release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. When deputies began investigating, they discovered no verified sightings of the home-schooled girl in a year, reports USA Today.

"We do need the public's help, because we have a giant, one-year segment of this child's life that we can't account for," sheriff's office spokesperson Raquel Zick tells ABC News. "We can't say where she's been for the past year, and we really need some help with that." Investigators say that when they reached out to Melodee's mother, Ashlee Buzzard, at her Lompoc home, the child was not there and no clear explanation was given for her whereabouts. The girl's father is deceased.

A woman identified as Melodee's aunt, Lizabeth Meza, said family members have not seen Melodee in over four years, per KSBY. "The information we have is what the (Child Welfare Services) is letting us know and it is an active investigation so they aren't saying much," she wrote on social media. The sheriff's office is asking for tips, even anonymous ones, through sbsheriff.org.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X