Taylor Swift's Otter Shirt Raises $2.2M for Aquarium in a Day

Taylor Swift's choice of wardrobe has sparked a wave of donations to a California aquarium, reports People , pushing a fundraiser to over $2.2 million in just a day. The singer wore a vintage 1990s otter T-shirt from the Monterey Bay Aquarium during the filming of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, and the brief appearance of the shirt led to a spike in donations—many in $13 increments, a nod to Swift's well-known favorite number. "We were in the archives, digging through," Liz MacDonald tells KSBW of the aquarium's feverish response to resurrect the shirt. "We were contacting former aquarium staff members, all trying to find out more. And then, of course, all the Swifties online were also doing their own sleuthing."

In response to the surge in interest, the aquarium reissued the vintage otter shirt as part of a fundraising campaign, initially aiming for $1.3 million, another reference to Swift's lucky number. The goal was quickly surpassed, with the total hitting $1.3 million just seven hours after the fundraiser launched on Thursday, and climbing past $2.2 million the following day. The campaign supports the aquarium's Sea Otter Program and broader ocean conservation work. The aquarium, meanwhile, is busy speculating that Swift is dropping other Easter Eggs about it.

Fans, or anyone interested, can still get the limited-edition shirt by donating $65.13 or more, though it's definitely on backorder. The design features two otters floating on their backs, complete with stats, favorite foods, and the animals' scientific name. The reissued shirts are produced using PVC-free, water-based ink on 100% cotton. The aquarium notes that the original shirt has lasted over 30 years, positioning it as an "anti-fast-fashion statement."