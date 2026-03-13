There's a New Ozzy in the Osbourne Family

Ozzy Osbourne's name isn't leaving the spotlight anytime soon. Almost eight months after the Black Sabbath frontman's death, son Jack Osbourne and wife Aree have named their new baby girl after him. In an Instagram reel and story posted Wednesday, the 38-year-old revealed the March 5 arrival of daughter Ozzy Matilda Osbourne, sharing a black-and-white photo of the sleeping newborn next to a sign listing her name, birth stats, and size, ABC News reports. She was also pictured with a bat toy, which the BBC describes as a "nod to a famous episode" from her grandfather's past.

Ozzy is the couple's second child, joining big sister Maple, born in 2022; Jack also has three older children with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. Jack and Aree announced in December that they were expecting a baby. Jack said they were able to share the news with his father before his death at age 76 in July. "I think it's been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing—probably in that kind of 'full cycle' category, in a weird way," he said, per People. "It's very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness."

The baby news comes as the Osbourne family continues to publicly reflect on Ozzy's legacy, which they did at last month's Grammys. Jack called his father's influence on music "a testament to his talent and magic," while his mother, Sharon Osbourne, said those Ozzy worked with have "all done so well," crediting the singer with lifting up the people around him. Jack and Sharon Osbourne recently announced that the Ozzfest heavy metal festival will return next year for the first time since 2018, and they hope to take it to the US, the BBC reports. "The time to just sit and do nothing has gone and I'm better keeping busy," Sharon said.