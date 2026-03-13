Ricky Gervais' Partner Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Ricky Gervais' partner of more than four decades is going public with a diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer. Jane Fallon, a 65-year-old author and TV producer, shared the news in an Instagram post, reports People. Fallon said the cancer was picked up during a routine mammogram just before Christmas despite her having no symptoms. "Since then I've had more mammograms, more biopsies and an MRI," she wrote. "It's been a lot, I'm not going to lie." Surgery is scheduled in two weeks, and Fallon writes that her prognosis is "excellent" per Page Six.
Fallon has continued to promote her latest novel, Welcome to the Neighbourhood, while largely staying quiet about her health until now. Fallon and Gervais, 64, have been together since meeting at University College London in 1982 and have long described themselves as effectively married, though they've chosen not to wed. He has credited her with inspiring much of his own professional success.