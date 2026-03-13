Ricky Gervais' Partner Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Ricky Gervais' partner of more than four decades is going public with a diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer. Jane Fallon, a 65-year-old author and TV producer, shared the news in an Instagram post, reports People. Fallon said the cancer was picked up during a routine mammogram just before Christmas despite her having no symptoms. "Since then I've had more mammograms, more biopsies and an MRI," she wrote. "It's been a lot, I'm not going to lie." Surgery is scheduled in two weeks, and Fallon writes that her prognosis is "excellent" per Page Six.