Tracker Finds SpaceX Spy Satellites on Wrong Frequencies

A network of classified SpaceX satellites operated for the US government is quietly beaming signals to Earth on frequencies reserved for the opposite direction—a move that may break international rules and risks interference with other spacecraft. NPR reports that the odd activity was discovered by amateur satellite tracker Scott Tilley, who noticed Starshield satellites—classified versions of SpaceX's Starlink—using the 2025-2110 MHz band, which is reserved for "uplink" commands from Earth to space, not the other way around. Tilley says the signals could disrupt other satellites' ability to receive commands, though the actual impact remains unclear, according to outside experts.

Neither SpaceX nor the National Reconnaissance Office, which oversees the satellites, responded to requests for comment. The discovery was accidental: Tilley happened to scan the usually quiet frequency range and recorded the unexpected downlink. After cross-referencing with other amateur trackers' data, he identified Starshield as the source. Starshield is believed to serve military Earth observation and communications needs, with over 200 satellites launched by the NRO since May 2024 as part of a "proliferated architecture" aimed at increasing the resilience and speed of government communications. Tilley said he went public with his findings to alert the global space community, citing concerns that the classified satellites could interfere with scientific and commercial counterparts.