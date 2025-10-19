Study Reveals There's No Amoxicillin Without China

Amoxicillin might strike you as a pretty standard and easy-to-obtain antibiotic—and it is, because of China. An analysis published Wednesday revealed that nearly 700 US medicines contain at least one chemical sourced exclusively from China. The New York Times explains that drug production is a multistep process that beings with the creation of foundational chemicals (Key Starting Materials, or KSMs, per the study), which are then used to make active ingredients, which are then combined to make the ultimate drug. The study, conducted by the nonprofit US Pharmacopeia , explains that the KSM part is the China-heavy one.

The chemicals in question aren't produced domestically because doing so is "dirty," per the Times; China has both cheaper labor and far less stringent environmental restrictions. That means essential chemicals for, yes, amoxicillin, as well as generic drugs for heart conditions, cancer, HIV, and even everyday allergy relief are often only available from Chinese suppliers.

The study delves deeper into the amoxicillin example, noting that on the surface, the US supply looks diversified: Manufacturers in India, China, Austria, Spain, Italy, Singapore, Canada, Jordan, Slovenia, Austria, and the US have a hand in the drug production, but "its synthesis ultimately depends on four KSMs—each produced almost entirely in China." One of those four is key to other antibiotics including Ampicillin, Dicloxacillin, Nafcillin, Oxacillin, and Piperacillin. "This case shows that diverse ... manufacturing offers little protection when all depend on the same upstream source."

story continues below

The result is a supply chain vulnerable to disruption, especially as geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to rise. "Our hope is that by having better data and more visibility, that can inform targeted interventions into creating resilience and security for patients," says US Pharmacopeia official Carrie Harney.