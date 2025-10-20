Son Is a Suspect in Billionaire's Fatal Plunge

Mango founder Isak Andic's death last December , initially believed to be a tragic hiking accident, is now under suspicion as a possible homicide, with the fashion chain founder's son Jonathan emerging as a potential suspect. Family members, however, insist Jonathan is innocent, the Guardian reports. Andic, 71, fell more than 300 feet down a ravine at Montserrat near Barcelona while hiking with Jonathan. Catalan police originally treated the incident as accidental, but sources told Spanish outlets El País and La Vanguardia that the story Jonathan shared was "inconsistent" and that golfer Estefanía Knuth, who was Andic's partner, described the relationship between the two men as "bad." Jonathan Andic was named VP of Mango's board and president of the chain's holding company after his father's death, the New York Post reports.

El Pais reports police have not found any direct evidence to suggest what did happen, but sources say there were a number of clues that pushed authorities toward the idea of homicide. A judge last month changed Jonathan's official status from witness to possible suspect. "The Andic family has not and will not comment on Isak Andic's death in all these months," the family statement says. "However, they wish to show their respect for the ongoing investigations and will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities, as they have done so far. They are also confident that this process will be concluded as soon as possible and that Jonathan Andic's innocence will be proved." Andic also had two daughters, and his estate was split evenly amongst the three children. A legal battle ensued after Knuth claimed she was entitled to $80 million.