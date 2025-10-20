Mahomes Displays Acting Chops on Trick Play

On a fourth-and-one early in the second quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs appeared intent on using a very predictable NFL play: They would only pretend to go for the first down and try to draw the Las Vegas Raiders offside. It's become such a common ruse that QB Patrick Mahomes was caught by the on-field mics saying, mid-play, "This f---ing never f---ing works, man," per the Athletic. But then, as the play clock ticked toward zero and everybody expected Mahomes to take a delay-of-game penalty, he surprised the Raiders by actually handing off the ball to Kareem Hunt, who gained a first down. Watch the play here via NFL.com, which pays tribute to an "incredible acting job."