Mahomes Displays Acting Chops on Trick Play

On a fourth-and-one early in the second quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs appeared intent on using a very predictable NFL play: They would only pretend to go for the first down and try to draw the Las Vegas Raiders offside. It's become such a common ruse that QB Patrick Mahomes was caught by the on-field mics saying, mid-play, "This f---ing never f---ing works, man," per the Athletic. But then, as the play clock ticked toward zero and everybody expected Mahomes to take a delay-of-game penalty, he surprised the Raiders by actually handing off the ball to Kareem Hunt, who gained a first down. Watch the play here via NFL.com, which pays tribute to an "incredible acting job."
A clip at Awful Announcing notes that broadcaster Tony Romo also got duped. Romo began laughing when Mahomes said what he said, and began explaining to viewers what was going on when the play unexpectedly unfolded. "He was faking it!" Romo exclaimed. The Chiefs went on to score a touchdown on the drive to go up 14-0, en route to a 31-0 rout. Asked after the game about his acting ability, Mahomes said, "I think it comes from all my State Farm commercials," per the AP.