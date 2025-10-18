Coast Guard Picks Up Tab for Noem's $172M Jets

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has approved the purchase by the Coast Guard of two Gulfstream G700 jets for $172 million for her use, an expenditure an aide said is necessary for safety and Democrats said reflects her over-the-top spending to ensure her comfort. The department told Congress in May it was buying a new long-range Gulfstream V jet for about $50 million because the existing plane was more than 20 years old, "well beyond operational usage hours for a corporate aircraft." Documents on a public government site show that Homeland Security has since signed a deal with Gulfstream upping its order to two used G700 jets, the New York Times reports.

The department did not say why the order was changed or what the funding source is; the secretary has instituted a policy requiring that she approve any expenditure over $100,000. Noem has faced scrutiny in the past over her spending, including the use of government housing and travel for personal reasons. Reps. Rosa DeLauro and Lauren Underwood, the top Democrats on the House committees overseeing appropriations and Homeland Security, asked Noem to clarify where the money is coming from for the planes, which also will be used by other department officials.

"The procurement of new luxury jets for your use suggests that" the Coast Guard has been told to prioritize her comfort over its operational needs, "even during a government shutdown," they wrote, per the Times. On the Transportation Committee's page, Rep. Rick Larsen said Noem is spending millions on jets while Coast Guard members, often without pay, are "keeping our seas safe." His statement added, "Secretary Noem: cool your jets and fly commercial."