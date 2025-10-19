Most Divorced Americans Try Again, Pew Finds

Divorced Americans are more likely than not to walk down the aisle again, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of federal data. The study finds that two-thirds of divorced adults in the US choose to remarry, with men only slightly more likely than women to do so. However, widows are less likely to remarry compared to women who are divorced. The Pew report highlights how divorce continues to shape American family structures, even as the overall divorce rate has declined since the 1980s, CBS News reports. The analysis, released Thursday, also found that nearly half of divorced Americans who remarry have children with their new spouses, further reshaping household dynamics.
For many, remarriage brings financial benefits: the median household net worth for remarried adults is slightly higher than that of those in their first marriage, coming in at $329,100 compared to $326,900. In contrast, divorced working adults who remain single have a median net worth of $98,700. Bari Z. Weinberger, a New Jersey divorce attorney, says her clients often seek legal advice when entering a new marriage, especially regarding alimony and prenuptial agreements. She said people tend to approach a second marriage with "more clarity and foresight," especially when it comes to managing assets from previous relationships. But professors Rosie Shrout and Dana Weiser, who study splits among couples 50 and older, note that second marriages have a higher divorce rate than first marriages.