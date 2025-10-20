It's a Record Market— With Cracks at Its Base

As Wall Street weathers its rockiest period since last summer, investors are seeking safety in classic defensive sectors like utilities, health care, and consumer staples—industries that tend to stay steady when the economy wobbles. For the first time in over a year, these three sectors are on track to lead the S&P 500. Meanwhile, cash is also flowing into bonds and gold, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping below 4% and gold prices hitting new highs, the Wall Street Journal reports. The caution comes as cracks appear beneath the surface of a market that's otherwise not far from record highs. Stocks tied to economic growth—regional banks, retailers, homebuilders, and airlines—have slumped in the past month.

High-profile bankruptcies at First Brands and auto lender Tricolor have fueled concerns about hidden weaknesses, particularly in less transparent corners of the debt market. "When you see one cockroach, there are probably more," JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned after his bank took a $170 million charge-off tied to Tricolor. Troubles in credit have hit regional banks, too, with Zions Bancorp and Western Alliance reporting losses linked to troubled borrowers. The KBW Regional Banking Index reflected that pain, falling sharply after the announcements. The extra yield investors now demand for holding junk-rated corporate bonds has also climbed to its highest level since June.

Despite the jitters, the broader market remains buoyed by tech giants and enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, which has powered a string of record highs for the S&P 500. Earnings expectations for the index remain robust, with analysts forecasting 16% growth over the next year, per the Journal. Some, like Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer, argue the fundamentals are still solid, even if certain segments look stretched. However, concerns linger about consumer strength, especially among lower-income Americans, with discretionary spending slowing. "In private, both investors and bankers worry that lending standards have been too loose of late," notes the Economist.