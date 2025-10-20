A Former Star Running Back Is Dead at 36

One of the NFL's top players a decade ago has died at age 36. TMZ reports that former running back Doug Martin—a first-round draft pick in 2012—died early Saturday. No official cause of death has been released. Martin played six of his seven NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making the Pro Bowl twice and receiving All-Pro honors once, per ESPN . The latter award goes to the best player at his position in the league. He finished his career with the Oakland Raiders.

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning," his family said in a statement to Fox Sports. "Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time."

Meanwhile, a report in the East Bay Times says Martin died while in the custody of Oakland police. KTVU backs up the account, saying that officers responded to a call about 4am of a burglar having a medical emergency after breaking into a home. Police report that a "brief struggle" occurred when officers first made contact with the suspect, who was taken to the hospital after becoming unresponsive at the scene.