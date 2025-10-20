Trump: US Will Be Awash With Rare Earths Under Aussie Deal

President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a critical-minerals deal at the White House on Monday as the US eyes the continent's rich rare-earth resources when China is imposing tougher rules on exporting its own critical minerals abroad. The two leaders described the agreement as an $8.5 billion deal between the allies, the AP reports. Trump said it had been negotiated over several months.

"In about a year from now we'll have so much critical mineral and rare earth that you won't know what to do with them," Trump said. "They'll be worth $2." Albanese added that the agreement takes the US-Australia relationship "to the next level."